Qualcomm–Tata Tie-Up to Boost Assam Semiconductor Hub

New Delhi/Mumbai: In a development that strengthens Assam’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Tata Electronics have announced a collaboration under which Tata Electronics will manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Modules in India.
As per an official statement, under the agreement, Tata Electronics will join Qualcomm Technologies’ global network of module manufacturing partners to support the rising worldwide demand for modular automotive platforms.
"Aligned with the “Make in India” initiative, Qualcomm Technologies will manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Module products in India at Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam," the statement added.
The collaboration aims to enable local production of automotive technologies for digital cockpits, infotainment, connectivity, and intelligent vehicle systems, addressing growing demand from Indian and global automakers while enhancing supply chain flexibility and geographic diversification.
Qualcomm Automotive Modules combine the Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips with essential system components into a single production-ready module, offering automakers integrated electronics platforms and faster development cycles as the industry shifts toward software-defined vehicles.
Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics at Qualcomm Technologies, said the partnership marks an important step in the company’s automotive growth strategy.
"As the industry accelerates its shift toward integrated, module-based architectures, expanding manufacturing capacity in key regions becomes essential. Tata Electronics brings world-class expertise, trusted production capabilities, and a shared commitment to strengthen India’s role in the global semiconductor and automotive ecosystems," he said.
Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, said manufacturing in India through Tata Electronics will enhance the company’s ability to support OEMs with greater flexibility and supply chain resilience.
Welcoming the collaboration, Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Electronics, said the partnership aligns with the company’s goal of becoming a global hub for high-technology manufacturing.
"We are excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies to manufacture their advanced automotive modules in India… We will leverage our Integrated Systems Packaging solutions to deliver high-quality, high-performance products," he said.
The Jagiroad facility — India’s first indigenous OSAT plant — is being built with an investment of about $3 billion and will focus on key packaging technologies including wire bond, flip chip and integrated systems packaging.