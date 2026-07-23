R Madhavan and Alia Bhatt Back NEET Protesters, Call for Fair and Transparent Education System

Guwahati: Today Bollywood actors R. Madhavan and Alia Bhatt have expressed support for students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, calling for a fair, transparent and merit-based education system.

In a social media post Twitter, Madhavan said education plays a vital role in shaping the nation’s future and every student deserves an examination system they can trust. He urged the government to bring those responsible for the alleged paper leaks to justice swiftly and strengthen safeguards to prevent such incidents from recurring. He also encouraged students not to lose hope, saying their talent and perseverance were greater than the shortcomings of any system.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shared an emotional message on Instagram, saying the ongoing protests had left her heartbroken yet hopeful. She wrote that every protesting student represents not only personal aspirations but also the dreams, sacrifices and expectations of their families. Praising the students’ determination, she said their courage would help create a better future for generations to come and inspire confidence in the fight for educational fairness.