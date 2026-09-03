Railway Police Seize Suspected Marijuana from Silchar–Rangia Express

Guwahati: Today, the Railway Police in Assam’s Chaparmukh conducted an operation aboard the down Silchar–Rangia Express, leading to the confiscation of a bag containing a substantial quantity of suspected Ganja.

During the operation, the police team recovered the bag from underneath a passenger seat on the train. The contraband was reportedly packed inside the bag and was allegedly being transported by an unidentified person.

As per information, the suspected transporter fled the spot after allegedly sensing the presence of the railway police. No arrests have been reported so far in connection with the seizure. The police have launched an investigation to identify the person responsible for attempting to transport the suspected contraband.

Police are also gathering further information to determine the intended destination of the cannabis. Further investigation details are awaited.