Rajasthan Cabinet Approves UCC Bill 2026, Tree Protection Bill and Key Service Rule Changes

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, has approved a number of important proposals, including the draft Rajasthan Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the proposed UCC legislation aims to establish common rules across the state on marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance and live-in relationships. However, tribal communities and their traditional customs and practices have been kept outside the draft law.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Rajasthan Tree Protection Bill 2026, which proposes strict action against unauthorised and excessive tree cutting. As many as 29 tree species, including Khejri, Rohida and Peepal, have been proposed for protection. The government said the measure is intended to tackle desertification and improve the state’s green cover.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa said amendments to the Rajasthan Service Rules, 1951 were also approved. The changes will allow daughters-in-law of deceased government employees to be considered for compassionate government appointments.

The Cabinet also decided to provide 90 days of maternity leave to surrogate mothers. In addition, single women government employees will now be allowed to avail child care leave in six spells instead of the earlier three, giving them more flexibility to manage childcare responsibilities.