Ranjeet Kumar Dass Elected Unanimously as Speaker of 16th Assam Legislative Assembly

The first day of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly session witnessed a significant development as MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Members cutting across party lines extended support to Dass, marking a smooth and unanimous election to one of the most important constitutional posts in the State Legislature. With his election, Ranjeet Kumar Dass has created history by becoming the first person to be elected twice as Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Congratulating the newly elected Speaker, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the House would greatly benefit from Dass’s experience, wisdom and understanding of parliamentary affairs. The Chief Minister said Dass’s long and diverse public career would help ensure the smooth functioning of the Assembly.

Highlighting his journey, the Chief Minister noted that Ranjeet Kumar Dass emerged from a humble background and built an illustrious career spanning several decades. Before entering active politics, Dass served in multiple fields, including public service and journalism, earning recognition for his contributions to society.

The Chief Minister also referred to Dass’s long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later with the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that his commitment to public service and “Sewa Bhav” had shaped his political journey since his early years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said he was confident that the new Speaker would conduct the proceedings of the Assembly efficiently while upholding the traditions, values and dignity of the House. He further assured full cooperation from the BJP Legislature Party to ensure maximum productivity during every session of the Assembly..