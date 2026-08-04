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Ranoj Pegu Reviews Flood Damage in 110 Charaideo Schools, Pushes for Early Restoration

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu reviewed flood damage in 110 schools in Charaideo, directing officials to speed up restoration work and resume classes at the earliest.
Ranoj Pegu
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Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday reviewed the impact of the recent floods on schools in Charaideo district, with a focus on restoring damaged educational infrastructure and ensuring the early resumption of academic activities.

The review meeting was held at the office of the District Commissioner in Charaideo and attended by officials of the School Education Department.

During the meeting, officials presented a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the floods to 110 schools across the district.

The review covered school buildings, classrooms, furniture, teaching-learning materials and other educational infrastructure affected by the deluge.

Pegu discussed measures to restore a safe and conducive learning environment for students and directed officials to expedite repair and restoration work.

The meeting also focused on ensuring that normal academic activities resume at the earliest in the flood-affected schools as part of the state's ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

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Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
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