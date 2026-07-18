Rare Himalayan Mole Rescued and Released in Manas National Park

Guwahati: A rare Himalayan Mole (Euroscaptor micrurus), an endemic species native to the Himalayan region, has been rescued by the Assam Forest Department after being swept away by the strong currents of the Manas River and safely released back into its natural habitat in Manas National Park.

Sharing the development on twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the Forest Department's frontline personnel for their swift and dedicated efforts in rescuing the animal and ensuring its safe return to the wild.

The Chief Minister said the successful rescue reflects Assam's unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and the protection of the rich biodiversity found in the state's forests and protected areas.

"The rescue of this rare Himalayan Mole by our forest personnel highlights the dedication of our frontline staff and our continued commitment to preserving every species that calls Assam home," Sarma said.

The Himalayan Mole is a rarely sighted burrowing mammal found in the Himalayan region and is considered an important part of the ecosystem. Its presence in the forests of Assam underscores the ecological significance of protected areas such as Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its exceptional biodiversity.

Wildlife experts said the successful rescue and release of the animal demonstrate the importance of prompt conservation efforts and effective wildlife management. The incident also highlights the crucial role played by forest personnel in safeguarding vulnerable species and maintaining the ecological balance of Assam's diverse natural habitats.