Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals as Kuldeep Yadav moves to Lucknow Super Giants

Guwahati: In one of the most significant player trades in recent IPL history, former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Pant's return to Delhi Capitals marks a reunion with the franchise where he previously spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024. During his tenure, he made 111 appearances, more than any other player for DC. He also led the side as captain in 43 matches across four seasons, from 2021 to 2024.

His takeover by LSG for a record-breaking INR 27 crore at the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction was the highest winning bid in IPL history. Following this trade, Pant will rejoin DC at a revised fee of INR 15 crore.

Kuldeep Yadav, a left-arm wrist spinner, moves to LSG after a highly successful five-season spell with Delhi Capitals. Since joining DC in 2022, he has taken 72 wickets in 65 matches, establishing himself as a highly effective wicket-taking bowler in the tournament. Kuldeep, one of India's premier white-ball bowlers, will join LSG at his existing fee of Rs13.50 crore. This high-profile exchange is expected to have a notable impact on both teams as they prepare for the upcoming IPL season.