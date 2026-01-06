Rs 2 Crore Heroin Seized in Cachar, Five Arrested: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Police seized 406 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2 crore and arrested five alleged drug peddlers after intercepting two vehicles at Sunabarighat Bypass in Cachar district, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma informed that the seizure was carried out by Cachar police as part of an anti-narcotics operation aimed at curbing drug trafficking through the region.
The accused were taken into custody following the interception, and the contraband was recovered during a search of the vehicles.
"Fast rides, short run 🚨@Cacharpolice intercepted two vehicles at Sunabarighat Bypass, seized 406 g of heroin worth ₹2 crore and arrested 5 peddlers. Drug routes in Assam don’t lead far, they end here! Kudos to @assampolice," Sarma said.
Assam Police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, carrying out sustained operations across the state to curb the activities of peddlers and dismantle narcotics networks.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 1 that drugs valued at Rs 2,919 crore have been seized in Assam over the past 15 years.
He also noted that since the BJP-led government assumed office in 2016, security forces have recovered narcotics worth Rs 2,170 crore.
According to Sarma, drug seizures during the 2011–16 period were valued at Rs 400 crore, taking the cumulative total over the last 15 years to Rs 2,919 crore. He described the campaign against narcotics and psychotropic substances as one of the most visible initiatives of Assam Police in recent years.
The Chief Minister said more than 23,000 people have been arrested in drug-related cases over the past five years.
"Seizures between 2021 and 2025 alone exceeded Rs 2,900 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 400 crore recorded between 2011 and 2016 and nearly four times the Rs 780 crore seized during 2016–21," he added.
Providing year-wise figures, Sarma said drugs worth Rs 419.47 crore were seized in 2025, Rs 658.76 crore in 2024, Rs 722.55 crore in 2023, and Rs 383.64 crore each in 2022 and 2021.
He further said that seizures in 2025 included 87 kg of heroin, over 1,381 kg of ganja, 27.27 lakh psychotropic tablets, 1.26 lakh bottles of cough syrup, 209 kg of opium and 48 kg of morphine.