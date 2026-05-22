Rs 376 crore Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Flyover to Open Today, Boosting Connectivity Between Lalganesh and Cycle Factory

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Flyover on Friday evening, marking a major addition to Guwahati’s expanding urban infrastructure network.

According to a post shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, the new flyover built with a cost of Rs 376 crore will connect Lalganesh and the Cycle Factory area, two of the city’s busy traffic corridors that have witnessed heavy congestion over the years.

The flyover is expected to ease vehicular movement along the stretch, particularly during peak office hours when traffic bottlenecks regularly affect commuters travelling towards Lokhra, Lalganesh, Gorchuk and adjoining localities.

The project forms part of the Assam government’s broader push to improve road infrastructure and reduce congestion in Guwahati, where rapid urban expansion and rising vehicle numbers have put increasing pressure on existing roads.

Named after the founder of Bharatiya Janata Party, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the flyover has been under construction for the last few years and is considered an important connectivity project for south and western parts of the city. Residents and daily commuters are expecting reduced travel time once the flyover becomes operational.

The inauguration also comes ahead of several ongoing infrastructure projects planned across Guwahati, including new flyovers, road widening initiatives and riverfront development works aimed at improving mobility in the city.