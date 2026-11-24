Guwahati: The controversy surrounding the alleged beer-throwing incident involving American rapper Swae Lee during his performance at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has taken a fresh turn, with a man identified in a viral video as the alleged perpetrator coming forward to deny the allegations.

Identifying himself as Samujjal Borah, has denied throwing beer at American rapper Swae Lee during his 21st November performance at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong, Meghalaya. In a clarification video shared on 23rd November, Borah claimed that viral videos had wrongly identified him as the person who threw liquid at the rapper.

Borah addressed the controversy in a social media video posted on 23rd November , two days after Swae Lee's performance at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

In his post, Borah directly addressed the rapper and questioned the conclusions drawn from videos circulating on social media.

"I'm finally breaking my silence and stepping up to give y'all a REALITY CHECK @swaelee DON'T JUST JUMP TO CONCLUSION AFTER JUST SEEING SOMETHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA."

Borah maintained that he had been wrongly accused and that the viral footage did not establish his involvement in the incident. He also alleged that the festival organisers had unfairly removed him from the venue following the accusations.

As part of his clarification, Borah displayed two different cups to support his version of events.

He showed a brown cup that he claimed to have held, contrasting it with the blue cup allegedly held by the person who threw liquid towards Swae Lee.

According to Borah, the difference between the cups supports his claim that he was not responsible for the incident.

He also claimed to have submitted evidence to the police to support his denial. However, the supplied information does not independently establish whether the evidence has been examined or verified.

The controversy began on 21st November, when liquid thrown from the crowd struck Swae Lee's face during his performance at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

The incident happened shortly before the rapper's planned rendition of Black Beatles.

Swae Lee said the liquid entered his nose and eyes. However, the rapper also acknowledged that he could not establish whether it had been deliberately thrown at him.

The incident subsequently became the subject of online discussion, with viral videos prompting allegations about the identity of the person responsible.

Borah also expressed frustration over the accusations and alleged that the festival organisers had wrongly identified him and removed him from the venue.

In his social media post, he described the experience as emotionally exhausting. "I WAS MENTALLY DRAINED AFTER SEEING ALL THIS FALSE ACCUSATIONS WHERE I WAS SUFFERING FOR DOING NOTHING." His statement reflects his continued denial of involvement in the incident and his objection to the way he claims the allegations were handled.

With Borah now disputing the identification circulating on social media, questions have emerged over whether the person escorted away by festival organisers was actually responsible for throwing the liquid at the rapper.

The incident has since generated widespread discussion online, with Borah's denial adding a new dimension to the controversy surrounding the rapper's performance at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.