SC Grants Arrest Protection to Journalists Varadarajan and Thapar in Assam FIR Case

Top Court Tells Assam Police: "We Are Watching"

Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing on behalf of the journalists, argued that Assam Police was attempting to sidestep previous protections granted in a separate FIR filed by Morigaon police. She highlighted that despite this interim protection, new summons were issued under the fresh Guwahati FIR, asking the journalists to appear on Friday.

She further expressed concern that her clients could be arrested while recording their statements, and warned of the potential for further FIRs. In response, the bench reassured the petitioners, stating: “We are watching.”

The court granted the protection and asked the journalists to cooperate with the investigation and submit a status report by the next hearing. It also reminded all parties that the law must be followed diligently.

This development has reignited concerns about the freedom of the press and the use of criminal proceedings against journalists. Media watchdogs and rights groups have criticised the repeated targeting of independent journalists, warning it may have a chilling effect on investigative reporting.

While the Supreme Court’s protective order provides temporary relief, the case continues to raise important questions about press freedom, state overreach, and the evolving role of the judiciary in safeguarding democratic rig