SC to Hear Journalist Abhisar Sharma's Plea Against Assam Police FIR on 28 August

Abhisar Sharma Challenges New BNS Provisions in Free Speech Test Case

The Supreme Court will on 28 August hear a plea by senior journalist Abhisar Sharma, who has challenged an FIR filed against him by the Assam Police over a video critical of state policies. A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh will hear the petition, which has been filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi.

Controversial YouTube Video Sparks Legal Battle Over Press Freedom

At the heart of the matter is a YouTube video uploaded by Sharma on 8 August, in which he reportedly cited observations made by the Gauhati High Court regarding the allocation of 3,000 bighas of land in Dima Hasao district to a private company for establishing a cement plant.

The FIR was lodged at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station following a complaint by Alok Baruah, who claimed that the video had the potential to incite communal tension and undermine public trust in government institutions.

Sharma has been booked under several provisions of the BNS, including:

· Section 152: Pertaining to acts that allegedly endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

· Section 196: Related to promoting enmity between different groups.

Legal experts are watching the case closely, as it could set an early precedent for the interpretation and application of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code earlier this year.

The petition contends that the FIR is a threat to press freedom and an attempt to stifle critical reporting. The outcome may not only determine Sharma’s legal fate but could also shape the boundaries of journalistic expression under India’s new criminal law regime.