Second Quake in 24 Hours: 4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District

Experts Cite Assam’s High Seismic Risk Due to Tectonic Location

Assam is no stranger to seismic activity, lying within India’s Zone V — the highest seismic risk classification — due to its proximity to major tectonic plate boundaries. Earthquakes are relatively frequent in the region, though most are of low to moderate intensity.

This latest event comes just a day after a 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Saturday evening. That quake occurred at a much shallower depth of 10 kilometres, with coordinates registered at 27.56°N and 74.01°E.

The National Center for Seismology, India’s official earthquake monitoring agency, continues to track and report seismic activity in real time. Their data plays a crucial role in alerting authorities, assessing geological risks, and planning emergency responses.

While Monday’s quake did not cause major disruption, it serves as a timely reminder of Assam’s vulnerability to natural disasters. Local officials and emergency services remain on alert, and residents are advised to stay informed and follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks or further tremors.