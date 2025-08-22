Security Breach at New Parliament: Intruder Scales Wall, Reaches Garuda Gate

Repeat Breach Incidents Raise Alarm Bells

This is not the first time Parliament’s security has been compromised. In a similar incident last year, a man in his twenties scaled the Parliament wall and entered the Annexe building. Though nothing incriminating was found on him, the ease of access triggered serious concerns.

More alarmingly, in December 2023, on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, four individuals breached security and created chaos inside and outside the Lok Sabha chamber. Two men—Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D—jumped into the chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters. Simultaneously, two others—Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad—protested outside Parliament, releasing coloured gas and shouting anti-government slogans. All six individuals connected to that breach were later arrested.

The latest breach, though contained swiftly, underscores the urgent need for heightened surveillance and upgraded perimeter security at critical national infrastructure sites.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the man detained on Friday, and further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.