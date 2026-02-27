Security forces arrest four insurgent cadres in Manipur operations

Imphal: Security forces have arrested four active cadres of different proscribed insurgent groups in a series of operations across Manipur over the past two days, police said on Thursday.
According to Manipur Police, an active member of the KCP (PSC), identified as Prithibiraj Moirangthem alias 3B (26), was apprehended on February 26 from his residence at Khongman Zone-III under Irilbung police station in Imphal East district.
"On 26.02.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PSC), one Prithibiraj Moirangthem alias 3B (26) of Khongman Zone-III, Lisham Leirak, Imphal East district from his residence under Irilbung-PS," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In another operation the same day, security personnel arrested Thokchom Raj Singh (25) alias Ibungo, an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO), from the Ghari area under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district.
A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.
Earlier, on February 25, two cadres of the RPF/PLA were held from the Yaingangpokpi area under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district.
They were identified as Thingom Mahenjit Singh alias Anao (22) of Yaingangpokpi Awang Leikai and Ngangbam Derick Singh (20) of Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Khunou.
Police said security forces recovered one hand grenade, one detonator, ten live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, and two mobile phones from the duo.
Further investigation is underway.