Sensex, Nifty Slip Slightly as Metals and PSU Banks Weigh on Market

Mumbai: The Indian stock market witnessed mixed trends on Sunday, 1 February 2026, as cautious trading prevailed amid sectoral divergences. At 12:06 PM, the BSE Sensex was down 118.51 points (0.14%) at 82,151.27, while the Nifty 50 slipped 20.20 points (0.08%) to 25,300.45.

Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, and HDFC Bankwere the top gainers, posting gains between 1% and 1.55%. In contrast, SBI, Titan, Tata Steel, BEL, and Axis Bankfaced losses ranging from 1% to 3%.

Sectoral performance was uneven, with Nifty Metal and PSU Banks leading the declines, falling 3.08% and 3.56%respectively. On the upside, Nifty Pharma, Private Banks, and Healthcare recorded modest gains, reflecting selective investor interest.

Market analysts said the trend indicates cautious trading, with metals, PSU banks, and IT stocks weighing on broader indices while pharma and private banks provided some support.