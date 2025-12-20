Seven Arrested in Bangladesh Lynching Case

New Delhi: A total of seven people have been apprehended in connection with the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Saturday.
The youth who was lynched identified as 27 year-old, Dipu Chandra Das.
“The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh,” wrote Yunus on micro-blogging site X.
As per the statement, those arrested are Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46).
Yunus said that coordinated action by RAB units resulted in their arrest, adding, "RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects."
The lynching took place against the backdrop of heightened tension following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, who emerged as a key figure during last year’s student-led July Uprising and served as a spokesperson for the Inqilab Mancha, died on Thursday at a hospital in Singapore. He had been receiving treatment after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in an attack by masked assailants in Dhaka on December 12.
Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh’s interim government strongly denounced the reported killing of a Hindu man in Mymensingh and once again urged the public to remain calm.
In a statement released by the administration led by Muhammad Yunus, the government said it was deeply disturbed by the incident and made it clear that such acts of violence have no place in the country. The statement added that those responsible for the killing would be held accountable and would not be allowed to escape justice.