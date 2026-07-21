Seven Died as Methane Blast Triggers Tunnel Collapse in Sikkim, Rescue Operation Continues

Guwahati: At least seven people have died and several others remain trapped after a methane gas explosion triggered a landslide inside an under-construction tunnel at the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI hydropower project in Sikkim.

As per the latest information released by the district administration on 21st July, seven bodies have been recovered and shifted to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital in Gangtok and Namchi District Hospital.

The incident occurred around midday on Monday when methane gas, which had reportedly accumulated in a section of the tunnel approximately 1.5 kilometres from the entrance, exploded during an attempt to release the trapped gas. The explosion triggered a landslide inside the tunnel, blocking the exit route and trapping workers.

Several workers managed to escape immediately after the blast. However, officials said at least 25 workers were believed to have been trapped inside the tunnel, although the exact number is still being verified.

Namchi Deputy Commissioner Anupa Tamling said the estimated number of trapped workers had been revised from an earlier figure of 17 following preliminary verification.

"The figure has been revised based on preliminary verification. The number may still change as authorities continue cross-checking details with company officials and verifying the attendance records of workers present at the site," Tamling said.

Rescue efforts have been severely hampered by hazardous conditions inside the tunnel. Initial attempts by personnel from the Rangpo Fire and Emergency Services were suspended due to dangerously low oxygen levels and the presence of methane gas, with some rescuers reportedly falling ill during the operation.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) later attempted to enter the tunnel but were also unable to proceed because of the high concentration of gas and the unstable conditions caused by the landslide.

The Namchi district administration said the rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the NHPC, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department and other line departments.

Senior officials from the district administration, NHPC, the police and disaster response agencies remain at the site, where efforts are focused on improving ventilation inside the tunnel and identifying the safest route to reach those still trapped.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said it is closely monitoring the situation and that further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.