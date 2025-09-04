Shikhar Dhawan Summoned in Betting App Case as ED Widens Crackdown

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in connection with a widening investigation into illegal online betting platforms, including the controversial betting app 1xBet.

Dhawan, who retired from international cricket in 2024, has been asked to appear before the agency this week. Sources within the ED confirmed that he is being questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) regarding his alleged promotional association with the platform.