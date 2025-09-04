Shikhar Dhawan Summoned in Betting App Case as ED Widens Crackdown

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in connection with a widening investigation into illegal online betting platforms, including the controversial betting app 1xBet.
Dhawan, who retired from international cricket in 2024, has been asked to appear before the agency this week. Sources within the ED confirmed that he is being questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) regarding his alleged promotional association with the platform.
The probe focuses on celebrities and influencers who endorsed or advertised for online betting apps that are now under scrutiny for financial irregularities, including money laundering, tax evasion, and violation of gaming laws. Dhawan is believed to have featured in promotional material related to 1xBet, which has been declared illegal in several jurisdictions in India.
Officials clarified that Dhawan is not currently an accused in the case but has been summoned to clarify the nature of his involvement and compensation related to the endorsement. The ED has already questioned several other public figures, including former cricketer Suresh Raina, in connection with similar promotions.
This development comes amid increased government efforts to regulate and restrict real-money online gaming and betting platforms. The Ministry of Electronics and IT recently moved to block several apps over concerns of public harm and financial misconduct.
Further action is expected as the ED continues to track financial transactions and contracts linked to celebrity endorsements of betting platforms.
Also Watch :