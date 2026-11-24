Guwahati: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) opposing the Shillong Ropeway Project has demanded the relocation of the proposed development from Lum Shyllong, Meghalaya, on 24th November.

The JAC's opposition centres on concerns about the environmental suitability of Lum Shyllong as the proposed ropeway site and the project's potential impact on local water resources.

Dr Linda Marbaniang, general secretary of the Joint Action Committee, addressed reporters on Tuesday and explained why the organisation had submitted documents to the authorities.

According to Dr Marbaniang, the documents are intended to substantiate the committee's objections to the proposed location. The JAC wants the government to consider relocating the project rather than proceeding with the existing site.

One of the committee's key environmental concerns involves changes in the water flow of the Umjasai spring. Protesters have also reported stomach ailments and headaches during the ongoing agitation.

The committee has approached three authorities seeking intervention: the National Green Tribunal, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Governor C. H. Vijayashankar. Dr Marbaniang also called for concrete government action instead of further assurances. She referred to previous discussions with the Chief Minister and indicated that the committee expects a response that addresses its concerns.

The JAC's demand for relocation remains central to its campaign against the proposed development. The JAC has secured an appointment with Governor C. H. Vijayashankar for 25th November, after Dr Marbaniang's interaction with reporters on Tuesday.

The scheduled meeting is another step in the committee's efforts to bring its objections before the state's authorities. Meanwhile, the sit-in protest has reached its 19th day, with the committee continuing to press for relocation of the proposed ropeway project.

Beyond environmental concerns, Dr Marbaniang has questioned the practical benefits of the proposed route connecting Shillong Peak with the lower terminal.

She argued that alternative locations could better address transportation requirements, particularly for patients and local residents. The committee's position is that the project's location should be reconsidered in light of its potential impact on water resources and the actual needs of the people who may use the facility.

The JAC is seeking a concrete response from the government as its protest continues.