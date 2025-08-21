Shocking Neglect at Assam’s Sribhumi Hospital: Patients Abandoned, No Staff on Night Duty

It is the only hospital for over one lakh residents, was found deserted during night inspection.



Sribhumi, Assam – 19 August 2025 – In a damning revelation, the Barigram Model Hospital in Sribhumi — the only medical facility catering to over 1 lakh people — has been found completely deserted during night hours, exposing severe negligence in the region’s healthcare system.

A late-night investigation at 11:51 p.m. revealed a haunting scene: fans spinning and lights on, but no doctor, nurse, or health worker in sight. The night duty bed lay empty, the maternity ward was locked, and distressed patients and their families were left without assistance. Cries for help went unanswered as not a single member of the hospital staff was present.

The findings validate long-standing concerns voiced by residents, who say the hospital, while classified as a ‘model healthcare facility’, ceases to function altogether after dark. With no emergency services available at night, patients in critical condition are left with no choice but to seek help from distant towns — often at great risk and cost.