"Show Your Apology on Your Channels": Supreme Court Tells Comedians Over Disability Jokes

New Delhi: In a sharp message to comedians and influencers, the Supreme Court of India has said that humour must not come at the cost of dignity, especially when it targets vulnerable communities. The court was hearing a petition by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, which had flagged a series of jokes mocking persons with disabilities.
The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, pulled up comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, stating that “when you commercialise speech, you cannot hurt the sentiments of a community.”
Appearing for the Foundation, Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh told the court that all the comics had now apologised, saying, "good sense has prevailed." However, the court criticised Samay Raina for portraying himself as “very innocent” in his written apology.
The court ordered the comedians to post their apology publicly on their YouTube channels, and also to inform the court of what form of penalty they are willing to accept.
Senior Advocate Singh suggested a more meaningful resolution: the comics should contribute to awareness or advocacy efforts supporting people with disabilities, using their platforms to “take the issue forward.”
The Attorney General, R Venkataramani, told the court that the Centre is working on broad-based guidelines for online influencers and comedians. The bench agreed, noting, “Future challenges must be kept in mind… humour must not breach sensitivity in a diverse country.”
Justice Bagchi remarked, “Humour is a part of life, but when it mocks others, it crosses a line.” The court warned that if unchecked, such mockery could target other groups — women, children, or the elderly — asking, “Where will it end?”
The matter is ongoing, with the court seeking follow-up from the comedians.