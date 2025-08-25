"Show Your Apology on Your Channels": Supreme Court Tells Comedians Over Disability Jokes

New Delhi: In a sharp message to comedians and influencers, the Supreme Court of India has said that humour must not come at the cost of dignity, especially when it targets vulnerable communities. The court was hearing a petition by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, which had flagged a series of jokes mocking persons with disabilities.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, pulled up comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, stating that “when you commercialise speech, you cannot hurt the sentiments of a community.”