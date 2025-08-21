Sikkim CM Urges Youth to Build Their Own Path with Courage and Planning

Gangtok, 19 August 2025 – On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs’ Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang delivered a powerful message to the state’s youth, urging them to pursue entrepreneurship with courage, preparation, and independent thinking—not by blindly imitating others.

“Sometimes, a venture succeeds in just one attempt… but what matters most is the courage to begin. That courage alone is a good sign,” he said.

The Chief Minister warned that many startups fail because they are launched under influence or trend-following, rather than out of personal insight or planning. He illustrated this with a village example: “If one person opens a restaurant and does well, others soon copy the idea. Eventually, all of them suffer because the market becomes overcrowded.”

Tamang stressed the importance of preparation and attention to detail in business operations. “Even something as simple as opening your shop late can drive customers away. Success comes from being ready, not rushing,” he added. He also reminded the audience that failure is often the best teacher, helping one learn discipline, time management, customer handling, and professionalism.