Silchar Medical College: Two Detained for Demanding Money for Blood

Guwahati: Two people have been detained at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), where they were allegedly caught demanding money from the family of the patient in return for arranging Blood from the blood bank of the hospital.

As per reports, Taimun Nessa aged 35 of Ramkrishnanagar village in Sribhumi district has been admitted to the hospital's maternity ward and has been housed in the ICU for three days. Her family reportedly arranged blood for her to be treated with and asked relatives to donate blood.

Namr Uddin, her husband alleged, that they were helping to get blood when a man approached them near the patient's bed and said that he could get the blood for them. The accused demanded Rs 5,500 for the blood.

Hospital authorities grew suspicious as the family prepared to hand over the money and immediately detained the two suspects before handing them over to the Ghungoor Police Outpost.

The accused rejected each of the charges, stating they never asked for money for blood and asked for only some money to pay for tea and refreshments.

SMCH Superintendent Dr Bikash Sanyal said the hospital maintains a zero-tolerance policy against touts and illegal middlemen. He urged patients and their families to seek assistance only from hospital authorities. Police have registered the case and launched an investigation.