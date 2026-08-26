Sivasagar Flood Relief Row: 8 FIRs Filed Against MLA Akhil Gogoi Amid BJP-Raijor Dal Clash

Sivasagar: The ongoing row over flood relief distribution in Sivasagar has taken a sharper political turn, with BJP-affiliated organisations filing eight FIRs against Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, accusing him of making threatening and provocative remarks against party workers.

The complaints were submitted at Sivasagar Police Station on Monday by different BJP wings, including the Yuva Morcha, Chah Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Minority Cell, SC Morcha, ST Morcha and OBC Morcha.

The BJP organisations alleged that Gogoi had threatened violence against their workers and objected to his remarks concerning their involvement in the distribution of relief materials. The complaints follow an earlier demand by BJP workers for an apology from the Raijor Dal chief.

The dispute has emerged against the backdrop of Gogoi’s sustained criticism of the administration over the distribution of assistance to flood-hit residents and schools in his constituency.

The MLA has repeatedly questioned the handling of relief and accused the government and local administration of failing to provide timely support to affected people.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, have accused Gogoi of using the flood situation to target members of the ruling party.

At a BJP protest gathering in Sivasagar, State secretary Lakhya Konwar alleged that Gogoi had made unfounded accusations against several BJP leaders, including Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain, Demow MLA and minister Sushanta Borgohain, Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and Guardian Minister Bimal Borah.

Konwar also objected to Gogoi’s allegations concerning alleged illegal coal and stone quarrying in the Bihubor-Nagonimara area, claiming that the accusations were aimed at damaging the reputation of BJP leaders.

The BJP has also criticised the MLA over his recent confrontation with Sivasagar district commissioner Mridul Yadav during a discussion on flood relief. Party leaders alleged that Gogoi publicly reprimanded the officer, with footage of the exchange later circulating on social media.

The filing of the eight FIRs marks a further escalation in the confrontation between Gogoi and the BJP in Sivasagar, as the dispute over flood relief increasingly becomes a major political flashpoint in the district.