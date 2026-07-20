Spain Beat Argentina After Extra Time to Win Second FIFA World Cup Title

Guwahati: The Spain reclaim football's biggest prize with 1-0 victory over Argentina after extra time

Spain reclaimed football's biggest prize on Sunday, defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a tense FIFA World Cup final that delivered drama both on and off the pitch.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time to seal Spain's second World Cup title, bringing Argentina's reign as world champions to an end.

The defeat was particularly emotional for Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who was seen in tears after receiving his runners-up medal in what is widely expected to be his final FIFA World Cup appearance.

The trophy presentation was attended by United States President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, while the leaders of fellow co-host nations Canada and Mexico were also present at the final. Trump and Infantino were met with boos from sections of the crowd during the medal and trophy ceremony.

One of the evening's biggest talking points was the Super Bowl-inspired half-time show, featuring performances by Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy. The entertainment segment was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during an extended interval.

Following the final whistle, Trump and Infantino presented the World Cup trophy to the Spanish team. Trump remained on stage alongside the jubilant players as they celebrated their triumph, with gold confetti filling the stadium as Spain marked their second World Cup success.