Sribhumi Bihu Troupe Attack: Four More Arrested, Total Makes it to 17

Guwahati: Four more people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi, taking the total number of arrests to 17. “Further investigation is underway. Sribhumi Police remains committed to upholding the law, safeguarding citizens’ rights and ensuring peace and harmony,” the police said in a statement.

The arrests follow an incident during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Sribhumi town on 24th October , where a Bihu troupe invited to perform at the event was allegedly attacked by a group of people. Several performers were reportedly injured, while traditional musical instruments were allegedly damaged.

Earlier, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh had confirmed the arrest of 13 people in connection with the case. He said a case had been registered at Sribhumi Police Station and that the arrested people had been produced before a court.

The police had also launched efforts to identify and arerst others allegedly involved in the incident.

The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the attack and directed the state police chief to take action against those responsible. He asserted that any insult to Assam’s cultural heritage would not be tolerated.