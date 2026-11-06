Sribhumi Declares Dry Days on 8th and 9th November for Kali Puja and Diwali

Guwahati: The Sribhumi district administration has declared dry days on 8th November and 9th November in view of Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations.

An order issued by District Commissioner Pradip Kumar Dwivedi directs all licensed Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail outlets, including both 'ON' and 'OFF' shops, bonded warehouses and country spirit shops across the district to remain closed on these two days.

The Sribhumi Police also issued a public notice informing people and liquor vendors about the closure, urging all concerned to comply with the district administration's directive.

The notice further stated that any violation of the order would invite legal action under the relevant provisions of the law.The administration has called upon residents and businesses to observe Kali Puja and Diwali peacefully and responsibly.

The closure is aimed at ensuring public order and maintaining a peaceful environment during the festive celebrations. All licensed liquor establishments in Sribhumi have been directed to strictly adhere to the order.