Guwahati: The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) seized 10.72 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 85 crore, during an anti-drug operation in Aminagaon, Guwahati, on 19th November.

The Assam Police Special Task Force recovered 10 kg and 720 grams of heroin during the operation in Aminagaon on Thursday morning. The seized narcotics have an estimated market value of around Rs 85 crore, according to the information provided about the operation.

The seizure followed intelligence inputs received by the STF regarding the movement of a heroin consignment. Acting on the information, the team intercepted a black Ford Endeavour suspected of transporting the drugs.

The operation was led by ASP Kalyan Pathak.

The recovery represents the central outcome of the operation, with two people arrested in connection with the alleged transportation of the consignment. The STF arrested two alleged drug traffickers during the operation. They were identified as Rakibul Islam and Mohammad Jahangir Ali.

Both were travelling in the black Ford Endeavour that was intercepted by the STF in Aminagaon, according to the supplied operation details.

ASP Kalyan Pathak led the team that carried out the interception and seized the heroin.

The intelligence inputs indicated that the consignment was being transported from Tengnoupal district in Manipur to West Bengal.

The STF intercepted the vehicle in Aminagaon, Guwahati, before it could reach its intended destination. The black Ford Endeavour was the vehicle identified in connection with the alleged transportation of the 10.72 kg heroin consignment.

The operation prevented the consignment from continuing towards West Bengal, based on the reported route provided in the operation details

.Further details are awaited.