Students’ Voices Will Always Get Priority, Says Manipur CM After Meeting DMU Students’ Union

Imphal: Emphasising the importance of youth in shaping the state’s future, Khemchand Yumnam on Friday said that the voices and concerns of students will always receive due attention and priority from the government.
The Chief Minister made the remark after meeting representatives of the DMU Students’ Union at the Secretariat office. The delegation was accompanied by the president of the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) headquarters.
“Our students are the future of Manipur, and their voices and concerns will always receive due attention and priority,” the Chief Minister said, reiterating the government’s commitment to student welfare.
During the meeting, the student representatives apprised the Chief Minister of several issues concerning student welfare. These included matters related to scholarships, the posting of security guards, and the need for further improvement in the overall academic environment.
The delegation also honoured the Chief Minister with a traditional Lengyan Fi and extended warm courtesies during the interaction.
Appreciating the constructive approach of the students, Yumnam assured them that the state government remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the youth.
He said the government would make all possible efforts to address the concerns raised and continue working towards strengthening a safe, supportive and progressive academic atmosphere.