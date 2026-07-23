Supreme Court Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Bail in Meghalaya Murder Case

Guwahati: Today, Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder case of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi while on honeymoon trip in the state of Meghalaya in 2025.

In this regard, the Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale upheld the appeal filed by the government of Meghalaya against the bail order and ordered Sonam to surrender herself before the police within three weeks.

However, the Apex Court also noted that if there was no commencement and completion of the trial within six months, then Sonam would be free to file an application for a new bail order.

Sonam, hailing from Indore in the state of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June 2025 in relation to the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone to Sohra in Meghalaya for their honeymoon trip and disappeared on 23rd May 2025. The body of Raja Raghuvanshi was found on 2nd June 2025 from a deep gorge in Meghalaya.

As per the information gathered by Meghalaya police, Sonam had allegedly conspired with the hired assassins to kill her husband in order to get money. The investigation subsequently led to her arrest along with the alleged contract killers.

The case had attracted nationwide attention due to the circumstances surrounding the couple's disappearance and the subsequent murder investigation. The Supreme Court's latest order marks a significant development as the trial proceedings move forward.