Supreme Court Orders Tripura to Hold Long-Delayed Village Committee Elections by September 2026

Agartala: In a significant legal victory for grassroots democracy, the Supreme Court of India has directed the Tripura State Election Commission to hold the long-delayed Village Committee (VC) elections within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by September 2026.

The ruling comes in response to a writ petition filed by TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma had moved the apex court to challenge the state government's extended delay in organising these local body elections, which have been pending for nearly a decade.

Following the court's intervention, the Tripura State Election Commission submitted an official affidavit pledging to initiate the electoral process in the first week of September and conclude it within the same month.

Hailing the verdict as a monumental win for the state's indigenous population, Deb Barma stated that the order effectively restores constitutional rights that had been withheld from TTAADC residents for ten years. He noted that the outcome serves as a triumph for constitutional principles and democratic governance rather than a mere political victory.

These Village Committees serve as vital institutions for rural administration and grassroots development across the autonomous tribal belt. Their decade-long suspension had sparked severe criticism over stalled rural progress, and the upcoming elections are expected to breathe new life into local self-governance.