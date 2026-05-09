Suvendu Adhikari to Take Oath as West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister Today

Suvendu Adhikari is set to be sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, May 9, following the BJP’s landmark victory in the Assembly elections.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11 AM and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, senior BJP leaders, and thousands of party supporters from across Bengal.

The newly elected BJP MLAs unanimously chose Adhikari as the leader of the BJP legislature party during a meeting chaired by Amit Shah on Friday. Soon after the meeting, Adhikari met Governor R. N. Ravi at Lok Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the government.

Adhikari, 57, secured a major victory from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, defeating former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by 15,115 votes.

In a historic mandate, the BJP won 207 out of 294 seats in the Assembly elections, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state and marking a major political shift in Bengal politics.