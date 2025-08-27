Tech Takes the Wheel: Delhi’s Digital Push to Fix Killer Roads

New Dashboards Aim to Curb Fatalities, Improve Road Safety

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has teamed up with experts from the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) to roll out a suite of digital tools aimed at curbing accidents and improving commuter safety.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, 2024 saw 1,132 crashes at 111 identified black spots, resulting in 483 deaths and 649 injuries. By mid-2025, another 25 black spots had emerged, linked to 176 accidents and 88 more fatalities. While officials say fatal accidents dropped by nearly 15% in early 2025, many stretches of road remain perilous.

At a recent review meeting, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced several new platforms—currently in development—designed to monitor roads in real time, speed up response to complaints, and ensure long-term fixes. “We are committed to using technology to bring safety and convenience to every citizen,” Mr Verma stated.