Temple Sewadar Murdered Over ‘Prasad Delay’ in Delhi’s Kalkaji

Violent Dispute Over Religious Offering Turns Fatal

New Delhi: The victim, identified as Yogendra Singh, was attacked by a group of aggressive visitors after an argument over the distribution of prasad, a sacred offering in Hindu temples.

Dispute Escalates Over Wait for Prasad

The tragedy began when a group of 10-15 individuals demanded ‘chunniprasad’—a religious offering consisting of a headscarf and food—from Singh, a native of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, who had been serving as a sewadar at the temple for over 15 years. When Singh asked them to wait for a few minutes, the group became enraged. An eyewitness recalled that the group frequently visited the temple with a demanding and confrontational attitude. "Whenever they came, they expected immediate service," the sewadar added.

Around 9 PM, the situation escalated when the visitors, armed with iron rods and sticks, pulled Singh out of the temple’s Dharamshala. What followed was a brutal assault as they began punching and hitting him with sticks. CCTV footage from the scene showed Singh lying on the ground, being struck by at least three attackers.