The Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the Year 2024 Declared

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize committee declared the names of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the Year 2024 on Wednesday. Three scientists have been named for the distinguished honour this year. The scientists David Baker, Demis Hassabis, and John Jumper have been named for their innovative work with protein.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday announced that the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be awarded with one half going to David Baker, and the other half jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper, for their groundbreaking contributions to protein science. They will together receive a cash award of 11 million Swedish crowns equivalent to $1.1 million aligned with the citation and certificates.

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

The two Nobel Laureates in Physics have used tools from physics to develop methods that are the foundation of today’s powerful machine learning. The duo used physics to find patterns in information.

In an accompanying explanation of the research, the Nobel Prize body said that many people have experienced how computers can translate between languages, interpret images and even conduct reasonable conversations.