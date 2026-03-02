Three Insurgent Cadres Held in Separate Operations in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested three active insurgent cadres in separate operations across Imphal East, Thoubal and Imphal West districts, police said on Sunday.
According to police, on March 1, an active member of the proscribed PREPAK group, Khundrakpam Anilkumar Singh alias Manganglakpa (21) of Sawombung Thongkhong, was apprehended from Phaknung Awang Leikai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.
A mobile phone was recovered from his possession.
In another operation on February 28, security personnel arrested an active cadre of KYKL identified as Ibungomacha Laishram alias Rocky alias Ibomcha (43). He was picked up from the Yairipok Lamkhai area under Thoubal police station.
Police said the accused is originally from Gaili village in Nagaland’s Peren district and was currently staying at Singjamei Yumnam Leikai in Imphal West.
A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized during the operation.
On the same day, security forces also arrested PREPAK (PRO) cadre Khaidem Narendra Singh alias Angou alias Maikeingakpa (29) from his residence at Wangoi Khaidem Leikai under Wangoi police station in Imphal West district.
Police recovered a 9 mm pistol with magazine, four rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and a mobile phone with SIM card from his possession.
Further investigation into the cases is underway.