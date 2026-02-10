Three KCP (Apunba) Cadres Arrested in Imphal Bomb Blast Case: Manipur Police

Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested three alleged active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–Apunba) in connection with a bomb explosion case reported from the Lilong Chajing area under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.
According to police, the arrests followed an investigation into the explosion, with the accused picked up from different locations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.
“Following investigation into a case of bomb explosion at Lilong Chajing area under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West district, Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of KCP (Apunba) who were involved in the crime,” a police statement said.
Those arrested have been identified as Laishram Bulu Singh (39) of Chana Mayai Leikai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district, and Puyamacha David (22) of Lalambung Takhellambam Leikai under Imphal West district.
Police said the duo were arrested together from Watham Leirak Crossing under Imphal police station on February 8.
The third accused, Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh (29) of Khurai Kongpal Sajor Leikai in Imphal East district, was arrested from Khewa Bazar under Porompat police station on February 9.
Manipur Police said several items were recovered from the possession of the accused during the operation.
“From their possession, a four-wheeler Maruti Gypsy bearing registration number MN01AK 3615, one .45 pistol with a magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, a wallet containing Rs 220 and an Aadhaar card, along with other incriminating items, were recovered,” the police stated.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the accused in the blast and to identify any other persons linked to the incident, police added.