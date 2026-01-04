Too Early to Read Poll Trends as Seat Sharing, Candidates Undecided: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday cautioned against reading too much into early opinion polls on the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
Speaking on the issue, Sarma said it is premature to draw conclusions as key political decisions have not yet been finalised.
The Chief Minister said that no party had officially declared its candidates or announced seat-sharing arrangements so far, making it difficult for any survey to accurately predict the outcome.
While acknowledging that a recent survey placed his party in a favourable position, the chief minister stressed that the timing of such polls was not appropriate.
Referring to the survey figures, Sarma pointed out that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) had been projected to win nine seats, while his party was shown leading in 75 seats. However, he said decisions on whether all those seats would be contested by his party or shared with allies had not yet been taken.
“Until February, when it becomes clear who the Congress will contest with, who we will contest with, and how many seats each party will get, there is no reason to feel satisfied just by looking at surveys,” Sarma said.
He added that political parties must continue working on the ground, as surveys would keep appearing but the actual result would only be known through the voting machines.
The chief minister also spoke about his long-standing association with his Jalukbari constituency, describing it as an extension of his family. He said that since being elected as an MLA in 2001, he has been felicitating meritorious students from the constituency, an initiative that has grown significantly over the years.
“What started with around 200 students has now expanded to nearly 2,000, becoming a platform that motivates and encourages young minds,” Sarma added.