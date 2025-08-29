Tragedy in Bengaluru: Pregnant Techie Dies Amid Dowry Row, Panipuri-Seller Husband Arrested

Family Claims Foul Play

Her uncle, Channabasayya, questioned the scene, noting the absence of a stool or any other object that could have been used to hang herself. He claimed Praveen had left home stating he was going out of town, only for the family to later receive news of her death.

"We sold our house to get her married and recently gave Rs 10 lakh more. He claimed he was an engineer but now sells panipuri. He deceived us," said Channabasayya.

Dowry Demands and Abuse Alleged

Shilpa’s parents allege that despite spending Rs 35 lakh on the wedding, giving 150 grams of gold jewellery, and providing household items, dowry demands from Praveen and his mother continued. A further Rs 5 lakh was allegedly demanded to fund Praveen’s food business.

Shilpa was reportedly subjected to repeated verbal abuse, with her mother-in-law allegedly making derogatory comments about her skin tone and appearance.

Police Investigation Underway

The Bengaluru police have registered a case under dowry death laws and are questioning Praveen. The investigation is being led by an ACP-level officer. Shilpa’s body was handed over to her family following a post-mortem.

Authorities say they are verifying the claims made by the victim’s family and will proceed based on the evidence gathered.