Tragedy on the Tracks: Three Women Killed by Train During Morning Walk in Assam

Calls Grow for Urgent Safety Measures Near Bamunigaon Station

Assam: The victims — Uttara Das (50), Rumi Das (35), and Karabi Mali (35) — were residents of No. 2 Satabari and had gone out for their usual morning walk.

The tragedy unfolded near Gate No. 240, close to the station, at a time when two trains were passing in opposite directions. While an NMG goods train was moving through the section, the Guwahati-bound Ujanimukha Puri Express simultaneously crossed the stretch and hit the women. Eyewitnesses described the collision as horrific, with the victims dying instantly and suffering severe injuries.

Locals Alarmed as Fatalities Rise Along Kamakhya–Jogighopa Line



The accident has reignited concerns among local residents about the lack of safety measures in the area. It is reported that nearly 20 people have died in similar incidents along the Kamakhya–Jogighopa railway line in recent years, raising serious questions about pedestrian access and railway fencing.

Boko Police quickly responded to the scene and have launched an inquiry. Authorities are expected to review the safety infrastructure in the accident-prone section. Locals are urging railway officials and the government to implement immediate safeguards to prevent further tragedies.