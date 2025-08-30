Tripura and Assam Shine in National Energy Efficiency Rankings

Small and medium states lauded for leadership in sustainable energy practices

Energy frontrunners in the Northeast

The index, developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in partnership with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), evaluates the performance of all 36 states and Union Territories on energy efficiency for the financial year 2023–24.

Tripura, consuming under 1 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MToE), and Assam, with 1–5 MToE, stood out in their respective categories for their robust implementation of sustainable energy practices. Officials attributed their high rankings to targeted action across key sectors and consistent policy execution.

Unveiled by Akash Tripathi, IAS, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Power and Director General of BEE, the index assesses energy efficiency across seven critical sectors: Buildings, Industry, Municipal Services, Transport, Agriculture, Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), and cross-sector initiatives, using a comprehensive set of 66 indicators.