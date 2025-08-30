Tripura and Assam Shine in National Energy Efficiency Rankings

Small and medium states lauded for leadership in sustainable energy practices
Energy frontrunners in the Northeast
The index, developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in partnership with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), evaluates the performance of all 36 states and Union Territories on energy efficiency for the financial year 2023–24.
Tripura, consuming under 1 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MToE), and Assam, with 1–5 MToE, stood out in their respective categories for their robust implementation of sustainable energy practices. Officials attributed their high rankings to targeted action across key sectors and consistent policy execution.
Unveiled by Akash Tripathi, IAS, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Power and Director General of BEE, the index assesses energy efficiency across seven critical sectors: Buildings, Industry, Municipal Services, Transport, Agriculture, Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), and cross-sector initiatives, using a comprehensive set of 66 indicators.
Broad-based energy action leads to results
Both Tripura and Assam have made notable strides in adopting the Energy Conservation Building Code, launching energy efficiency policies for MSMEs, and advancing electric mobility. Other achievements include solar-powered pumps for agriculture, climate action plans at the municipal level, and technology-driven initiatives such as energy audits and retrofits.
“India’s energy transition is not just a response to climate imperatives – it is a strategic opportunity to foster innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth,” said Tripathi at the index launch. “Energy efficiency is a foundational pillar, offering impactful, low-cost solutions across sectors.”
The 2024 index also notes encouraging national trends: all 36 states and UTs have now drafted State Energy Efficiency Action Plans, and 31 have established high-level steering committees on energy transition, chaired by their Chief Secretaries.
The sixth edition of the SEEI highlights the growing momentum across India toward a more sustainable energy future, with Tripura and Assam setting a strong example for others to follow.