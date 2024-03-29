TRIPURA: In the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign which is held in Tripura the BJP candidate for West Tripura parliamentary constituency and former the CM Biplab Kumar Deb who has made a grand appeal to the former candidate and the CPIM member Manik Sarkar.

Deb had also further urged the government to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the basis of the CPIM-Congress alliance which is evidently seen and has been observed.

Therefore at an election rally which is held in Belonia in the southern state of Tripura, Deb's call showcased a long-standing political contest over between the CPIM and the Congress , which has now become the focus of the BJP's campaign strategy. Speaking directly to the government, Deb had questioned his loyalty to the CPIM, citing the fact that his long tenure with the party and for 4 years as the state CM.

This BJP candidate who has successfully voted for BJP's symbol of Lotus flower was the logical choice of the government given its history and prominence in that of Tripura political scenario. Deb also showcased the gradual sacrifices that has made by CPIM party and the congress supporters during times of political turmoil to point out resulting to the loss of lives in clashes between activists of the two parties.

Drawing attention to the memorial programs constructed by CPIM-Congress in honor of martyred leaders, Deb challenged leaders of both parties to address the grievances of loved ones in violence. Thus further it was urged that the transparency was accountable, and suggested that leaders perform penance including nodding and other symbolic acts to atone for all past injustices of the CPIM -It reflects the party’s efforts to shake up the traditional vote bank of the Congress revealed.

Thus utilizing historical candidates and emphasizing the importance of change, the BJP is aiming to garner support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, positioning itself as the preferred alternative to the CPIM-Congress parties alliance. The government’s response to Deb’s call could affect the outcome of the election and shape the future course of Tripura politics.