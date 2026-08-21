Tripura Cabinet Approves 4 New Railway Police Stations, 305 Fresh Government Posts

Agartala: The Tripura Cabinet has approved the setting up of four additional Government Railway Police Stations (GRPS) to enhance security and surveillance for railway passengers across the state.

The proposed railway police stations will be set up at Bishramganj, Udaipur, Belonia and Sabroom. With these additions, Tripura’s railway security network will expand beyond the existing 10 GRPS.

To provide staff for the new stations, the Cabinet has sanctioned 105 new positions in different categories, including Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

In a separate decision, the state government approved the establishment of a new university at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, aimed at expanding higher education opportunities in the region.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for 305 additional government posts across various departments. Of these, 200 positions will be created for Assistant Professors.

The latest Cabinet decisions are aimed at strengthening railway security, expanding the state’s higher education infrastructure and meeting manpower requirements in different government departments.