Tripura Govt Working to Improve Socio-Economic Condition of Minority Communities: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government is implementing several initiatives aimed at strengthening the socio-economic condition of people belonging to religious minority communities.
He made the remarks while inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Sankhyalaghu Unnayan Prokolpa 2025 and distributing loan assistance to beneficiaries at a programme held at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala.
Addressing the gathering, Saha said that a person’s identity should be defined by their actions rather than their religious background. He stated that the government has been taking various steps to improve the living conditions of minority communities, with special emphasis on expanding educational opportunities.
“The State Government is trying to strengthen the socio-economic condition of people belonging to religious minority communities by implementing various projects, including improving the standard of education for them. The development of any religion or community is not possible without the expansion of education,” the Chief Minister added.
Saha also referred to the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the Centre is working towards inclusive development of religious minorities, particularly in the field of education, under the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.
"The efforts are also being made to build a stronger and united nation in line with the vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, he said.
The Chief Minister further said that under the Prime Minister’s “Vocal for Local” initiative, traditional arts and crafts practiced by minority communities are being promoted so that artisans can become economically self-reliant through various government support programmes.
He also highlighted the role of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, through which the Centre is working to improve infrastructure and development in minority-concentrated areas across the country, especially in sectors such as education, healthcare and alternative employment opportunities.
The programme was attended by several dignitaries including Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, MLA Tafajjal Hossain, Chairman of the Tripura Minority Cooperative Development Corporation Jasim Uddin, Chairman of the Tripura Waqf Board Mobambar Ali, Chairman of the Tripura State Haj Committee Shah Alam, and former minister Billal Mia.
The welcome address was delivered by Special Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department Nirmal Adhikari, while Deputy Director Kobita Debbarma delivered the vote of thanks.