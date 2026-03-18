Tripura House Unanimously Seeks Rescheduling of TTAADC Polls to Avoid Festival Clash

Agartala: The Tripura Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking to advance the election to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from April 13 to April 12, citing a clash with major festivals.
The matter was raised during Zero Hour by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who said the scheduled polling date coincides with Buisu and other indigenous festivals, as well as Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year.
He also appealed to all parties to support a collective request to the State Election Commission (SEC) to change the date.
Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury backed the proposal, noting that concerns had also been conveyed to the SEC by the ruling BJP. MLAs from Tipra Motha and IPFT, including Ranjit Debbarma and Shukla Charan Noatia, also supported the move, stressing the cultural importance of the festivals.
Chief Minister Manik Saha pointed out that the election schedule is tight and any delay could affect the constitutional timeline. However, he agreed that the government could place the Assembly’s suggestion before the SEC.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath called for a consensus, while Tipra Motha MLA Chitta Ranjan Debbarma proposed April 12 as an alternative date, which received broad support across the House.
Later, Transport Minister and Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury announced that the Assembly had unanimously resolved to request the SEC to hold the polls on April 12 and consider revising the counting date as well.
The resolution reflects a joint effort by all political parties to ensure that voting does not clash with key cultural celebrations in the state.