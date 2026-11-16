Tripura Police Destroy 45,000 Cannabis Plants Across Eight Acres

Guwahati: A team of Tripura Police, along with the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Border Security Force (BSF), destroyed approximately 45,000 illegally cultivated cannabis plants across nearly eight acres in West Tripura district on Monday, 16th November. The three-hour joint operation targeted 17 cultivation sites in the Taranagar–Noagaon area as part of efforts to curb illegal cannabis cultivation in the state.

The anti-cannabis operation was conducted in the Taranagar–Noagaon area of West Tripura district on 16th November . As per the information provided by the reporter, the joint drive began at 4 am and concluded at 7 am, covering a total of three hours.

During the operation, security personnel identified 17 separate locations where cannabis was being illegally cultivated. The teams subsequently destroyed approximately 45,000 cannabis plants spread across nearly eight acres.

The operation covered multiple cultivation sites within the identified area, with personnel from the participating forces working together to remove the illegal plantations.

Tripura Police, the Tripura State Rifles and the Border Security Force participated in the coordinated operation.

Personnel from Shidhai Police Station were involved in the drive, alongside members of the TSR and the BSF's 140th Battalion.

Ashish Dasgupta, the Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), led the operation. The participating teams worked together to identify and destroy the illegally cultivated cannabis plants across the 17 sites.

The involvement of the three forces brought together state police personnel, the state security force and personnel from the central border guarding force for the operation. The 16th November operation formed part of ongoing efforts by Tripura Police and other security forces to curb illegal cannabis cultivation across the state.

The participation of Shidhai Police Station, TSR personnel and the BSF's 140th Battalion reflected the joint approach adopted for the drive.