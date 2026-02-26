Tripura Records Lowest Crime Rate in Two Decades, Says CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that state recorded its lowest crime rate in the past two decades, with overall criminal cases dropping by 8.30 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year.
Speaking at the Police Week Day parade, Saha stated that the number of cases recorded across the state fell from 4,033 in 2024 to 3,698 in 2025.
He described the drop as a significant milestone for the northeastern state and credited the achievement to the coordinated efforts of the police and other law enforcement agencies.
The chief minister also pointed to an improvement in women’s safety, noting that crimes against women declined by 8.14 per cent during the same period.
“The reduction reflects sustained policing measures aimed at ensuring security and protecting the dignity of women,” he added.
Highlighting the government’s anti-drug campaign, Saha said authorities have intensified action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, cases registered under the Act rose by 11.60 per cent in 2025, indicating stricter enforcement against narcotics-related offences.
Tripura, which shares an 856-kilometre border with Bangladesh, has also stepped up efforts to check illegal infiltration.
According to the chief minister, 576 infiltrators were apprehended last year, along with 102 individuals accused of facilitating unlawful cross-border movement.
Saha further said that steps are being taken to tackle cybercrime in line with the roadmap laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the state police have initiated measures to strengthen their cyber response systems.
Director General of Police Anurag also maintained that the overall law and order situation in Tripura improved in 2025, attributing the progress to sustained vigilance and proactive policing.