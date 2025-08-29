Tripura to Explore Titas River for Clean Water Supply in Agartala

CM Saha unveils major infrastructure and water project to boost urban development

Agartala, 29 August – In a significant cross-border initiative, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has announced plans to tap into Bangladesh’s Titas River to supply clean, iron-free drinking water to all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation. The proposal aims to provide a long-term solution to the city’s water quality issues.

“We are dedicated to development, and our initiatives speak for themselves. From January to August alone, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth ₹800 crore,” he said, crediting the BJP-led government’s focus on progress and transparency.

Ambitious Urban Planning and Housing Push

Dr. Saha praised the Tripura Urban Development Authority (TUDA) for its role in constructing modern housing for economically weaker and middle-income families. A total of 216 flats worth ₹96 crore are currently under construction near Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel and are expected to be completed by March 2026. He noted that high-rise buildings are being approved, but only under strict regulatory oversight.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing urban planning efforts, revealing that GIS-based master plans are being developed for 20 urban areas, with Agartala’s plan already 70% complete. Additionally, under the Mukhyamantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalpa – supported by the Asian Development Bank – development work worth ₹530 crore has already been initiated in its first phase.